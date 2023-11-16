Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

