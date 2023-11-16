Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.90. 16,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.64. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.24 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $159,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total transaction of $128,165.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,458 shares in the company, valued at $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,756. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

