PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Acquires C$164,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05.
PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
