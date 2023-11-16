PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Acquires C$164,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.35. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

