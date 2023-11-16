Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Buys $191,000.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,088,981.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Powell Industries stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.80.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Powell Industries
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.