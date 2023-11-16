Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Buys $191,000.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 737,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,088,981.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

