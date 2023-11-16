PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.75. The stock had a trading volume of 168,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

