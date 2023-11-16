Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.06. 134,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,703. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

