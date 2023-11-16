Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 56,279 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 140,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
