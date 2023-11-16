Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.93. 59,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,739. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

