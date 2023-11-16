Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.71. 800,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.