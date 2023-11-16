Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,899. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.16. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.20 and a 52 week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.