Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 4,234,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,404,209. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $168.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

