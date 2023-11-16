Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,430 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.64. 522,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,323. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.