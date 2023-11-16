Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,890 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock remained flat at $195.88 on Thursday. 580,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,175. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

