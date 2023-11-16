Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,310,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $117.66. 75,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

