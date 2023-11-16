Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,981 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $94.30. 70,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,036. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

