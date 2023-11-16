Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

