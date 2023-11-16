Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
CIBR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 61,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,503. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
