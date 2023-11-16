Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 456,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

