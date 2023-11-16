Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,355. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

