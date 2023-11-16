Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,192,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,987,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,738,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,191,209 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

