Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 284,992 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 740,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

