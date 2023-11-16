Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.60. 1,008,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.