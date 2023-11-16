Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,802. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
