Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 225,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $508,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 100,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,074. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

