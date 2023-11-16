Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.79. 827,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.