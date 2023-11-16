Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

