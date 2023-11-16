Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOOG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,680. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.24 and a 1-year high of $262.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

