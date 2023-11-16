Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 34,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,927. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

