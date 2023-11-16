Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.77 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.93. The company had a trading volume of 452,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,687. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

