Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.25 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,123. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

