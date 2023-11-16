Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.05 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 905.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,140,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FNDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,655. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.