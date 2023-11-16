Private Advisor Group LLC Has $21.77 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 156,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.93. 21,067,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,075,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

