Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.22 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.54. 212,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,608. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

