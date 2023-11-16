Private Advisor Group LLC Has $25.35 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

