Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.57. 1,845,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.