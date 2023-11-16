Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $457,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 297,536 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 96,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

