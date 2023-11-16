Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,209 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,791. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

