Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,620 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 447,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

