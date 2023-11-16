Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 31,671 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $19,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 79,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

