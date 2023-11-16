Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 43,638 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,638 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,804,000 after acquiring an additional 847,512 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,768,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,651. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.