Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,874 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 545,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,404. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

