Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 79,082 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,631. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.