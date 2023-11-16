Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXUS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.04. 258,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.