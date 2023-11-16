Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.75. 255,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

