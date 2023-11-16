Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $20,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period.

FDL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

