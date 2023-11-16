Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. 201,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

