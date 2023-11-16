Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 33,573 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.59. 415,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

