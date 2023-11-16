Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 50,478 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,478 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.26% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 59,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

