Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,049. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.