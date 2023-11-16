Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.53. 156,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,847. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

